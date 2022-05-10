A Frankfort man who fled the scene of a routine traffic stop is behind bars after being apprehended by police.

Frankfort police pulled over a 2000 GMC Sierra at Bluegrass Inn on Versailles Road at 9:28 p.m. Saturday after noticing the registration sticker was expired. The officer confirmed that the registration was canceled on Aug. 31 for failure to maintain insurance.

Ronald Steven

Ronald Steven

According to the arrest citation, during the traffic stop the driver, 51-year-old Ronald Steven, was found to be operating the vehicle on a suspended license. He also failed to produce a registration receipt and proof of insurance and allegedly provided police with an incorrect social security number, name and date of birth.

While officers waited for dispatch to locate his identity, Steven reportedly climbed across the passenger seat and fled from the vehicle through the passenger side door. He then allegedly crossed several lanes of traffic on Versailles Road before two officers caught him in the Boot Depot parking lot.

Steven is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, giving an officer false identifying information and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second offense, all Class B misdemeanors; failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates and no registration receipt, all violations.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription