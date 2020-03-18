A Frankfort man has been indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on a charge of second-degree assault after allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a beer mug.
Michael T. Chenault, 28, allegedly entered the woman’s home on Feb. 29. Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland said the woman told him to leave, but he refused.
“He had a glass beer mug in his hand,” he said. “He hit her in the face and it shattered. To break it, he had to have hit her in the face pretty hard.”
Cleveland said the woman received a number of injuries from the broken glass.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony with a sentence of five to 10 years upon conviction.
In other cases, a Georgetown couple and a Floyd County business owner were indicted for failing to pay years worth of taxes to the state.
Marta Pacheco, 53, of Harold, allegedly had not turned over sales tax revenue to the state as far back as September 2013, according to the indictment. The grand jury charged her with one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 and six counts of theft over $10,000.
Cleveland said Pacheco operated a Mexican restaurant, which was closed in 2019 by state revenue officials.
Between September 2013 and 2019, Cleveland said, Pacheco collected more than $219,000 in sales tax, but did not turn it over to the state as required.
“She’d send in the reports but she didn’t send the money,” Cleveland said. “It turned out to be quite a bit of money.”
Theft over $500 is a Class D felony with a maximum sentence of five years, while theft over $10,000 is a Class C felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years each.
The grand jury also indicted a Georgetown couple for allegedly filing fraudulent tax returns for a business that may not have existed.
Robert Phelps, 51, and Lisa Phelps, 52, were indicted on four counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns, a Class D felony.
Cleveland said their returns included a number of business deductions.
“They claimed they were running a day care business out of their home,” Cleveland said. “They were taking deductions for business expenses. It appears they were not operating a business from their home.”
The indictment covers the calendar years of 2016-2019. Cleveland said the amount owed is approximately $26,000.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments:
• David Lynn Chadwell Jr., 41, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Darrian M. Petty, 20, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, all Class B misdemeanors.
• James Purvis, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Christopher M. Young, 34, of Georgetown, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Marilyn Lee Kinney, 47, of Versailles, theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony.
• Joseph Cormney, 43, of Prospect, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony.
