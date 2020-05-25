A Frankfort man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after allegedly shoving and threatening to kill FBI agents in April.
Phillip E. Morris, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of knowingly assaulting, impeding or resisting FBI agents performing their official duties.
Morris is the nephew of Frederick McGowan, who was wanted on a murder charge in Los Angeles. McGowan was arrested April 23 at an apartment on Quachita Trail on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Michael Van Aelstyn said Morris was immediately confrontational, cursing agents and saying they would have to kill him.
After McGowan was arrested and placed in a cruiser, Van Aelstyn said, officers were backing away and Morris approached and pushed on one of the agents’ ballistic shields.
“In an effort to de-escalate the situation, FBI agents again withdrew to create distance from Morris,” Van Aelstyn wrote. “Morris repeatedly refused commands to return to his apartment and repeatedly advanced toward law enforcement personnel in an aggressive and belligerent manner, ignoring repeated commands to stop and get on the ground. Morris again made threats to kill law enforcement personnel saying that he would ‘go get his gun’ in the apartment.”
After Frankfort Police officers used a ‘less than lethal’ weapon on Morris, he returned to the apartment but continued to yell at and threaten agents, saying if they did not leave “there would be three or four people killed that night.”
Agents and officers returned to the apartment a second time using "diversionary devices" outside and inside the apartment to take Morris into custody.
Morris was arrested on a number of state charges, including obstructing governmental operations for attempting to block the arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Morris was also charged with third-degree assault, a Class D felony; terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, Class A misdemeanors; and menacing, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
According to the Franklin County Regional Jail website, Morris has been released from custody on those charges but is being held for federal court in the jail.
Morris’ arraignment has not been scheduled in federal court. If convicted as charged, Morris could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
