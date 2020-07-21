A Frankfort man was indicted on nine felony drug charges after police and illegal drugs and components of a meth lab earlier this year.

Thomas L. Fowler Jr.

Thomas L. Fowler Jr., 24, allegedly had all the parts of a meth lab and some of the precursors when Frankfort Police executed a search warrant in May, Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said. 

“He had all the components of a lab,” he said. “He had the whole chemistry set and some precursors.”

Cleveland said officers also found a small amount of meth as well as marijuana and other substances when the warrant was executed May 19. The warrant, he said, came from information and a subsequent investigation by police. Fowler allegedly had a handgun at the time, which increases the potential sentences upon conviction.

Cleveland said he’s seen evidence methamphetamine may be making a resurgence among drug users.

“It’s making a comeback,” he said. “Heroin was a big thing. It appears to me drug users have gotten scared of heroin and the presence of fentanyl and the number of overdoses happening.”

Fowler was indicted for first-degree enhanced manufacturing methamphetamine, a Class A felony; enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; unlawful possession of a meth precursor and two counts of enhanced trafficking in synthetic drugs, Class C felonies; and enhanced trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, two counts of enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, Class D felonies.

