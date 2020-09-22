A Frankfort man was indicted twice Tuesday, once for allegedly strangling a woman and assaulting a police officer, then for assaulting a deputy jailer the same day.

Cade Woods

Cade Woods, 37, was arrested Sept. 12 following a domestic incident.

“He had a woman he said he was in a relationship with,” Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said. “She said they weren’t. They had a discussion. He put his hands on her.”

Frankfort Police officers were called to the scene and the incident continued.

“Then he wanted to put his hands on an officer,” Cleveland said. “He went to jail and he wanted to put his hands on a deputy jailer.

“He was in a belligerent mood that day.”

Woods was indicted twice, once for the incident at the Franklin County Regional Jail then for the original incident.

In the first indictment, Woods, was charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; third-degree assault, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct and menacing, Class B misdemeanors; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Woods was charged with third-degree assault, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, he was previously convicted of flagrant non-support in Scott County in 2018, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in Franklin County in 2018 and assault under extreme emotional disturbance in Franklin County in 2008.

