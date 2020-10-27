A Frankfort man was indicted Tuesday for a dozen charges from a September pursuit through Frankfort and Franklin County.
Delano J. Washington, 26, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies following a Sept. 20 pursuit.
According to court records, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle after seeing it swerving across Wilkinson Boulevard at 2:36 a.m. The driver did not stop and continued through several residential streets at speeds up to 90 mph.
Officers also saw people in the vehicle throw suspected marijuana from the window during the pursuit.
The vehicle crashed into one cruiser while turning into Prince Hall Village, where the pursuit ended.
Three people were in the vehicle during the event, including one person who asked to get out because she was scared, police said.
Washington was indicted for first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, Class D felonies; driving under the influence (second offense), a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; careless driving and disregarding a traffic control device, violations.
