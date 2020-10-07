A man charged with assaulting and holding his girlfriend against her will for hours was indicted Tuesday.
Bryan Duncan, 32, of Frankfort, was arrested Sept. 27 after the woman was able to escape and call police, authorities said.
In court documents, the woman said she had been in a fight with Duncan for more 12 hours. During the course of the fight, she said, Duncan punched her and held a knife to her throat. She also said Duncan put a towel in her mouth to keep her quiet, and later used it to strangle her.
She told police that Duncan broke her phone, took her car keys and threatened to kill her dog if she contacted police.
Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said the woman eventually found a way to leave and call for help from another location.
Aubrey said the woman had “substantial” injuries to her face.
Police said Duncan was complaining of an injured ankle and had other visible injuries. He was examined at the hospital before being taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Duncan was indicted on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation, both Class C felonies, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class D felony.
The grand jury also indicted two people in connection with a string of thefts in Franklin and other counties.
A week ago, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Bethel Lane.
Sheriff Chris Quire said stolen property, including a vehicle, was recovered at the home and connected to thefts in Franklin, Scott, Jefferson and other counties.
Quire said the recovered property included thousands of dollars of tools and lawn equipment.
Peter Weghorn, 46, of Frankfort, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Troy Senn, 48, of Frankfort, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), all Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Two other people were arrested with Weghorn and Senn, but they were not indicted Tuesday.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments:
• Robert Wiley, 53, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tyshan D. Potter, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree stalking, a Class D felony, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Ryan Wiley, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police, all Class D felonies, and speeding, reckless driving, no registration receipt, no or expired registration plate and failure to wear seat belt, all violations.
• Rickey Ingram, 27, of Versailles, theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.
• Melissa L. Curtis, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.
