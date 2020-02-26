Robert Judkins Jr.

A Franklin County grand jury issued a superseding indictment for a Frankfort man after test results indicated another drug was involved in his case. 

Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, was already facing multiple drug charges from a November arrest by city police.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said officers suspected Judkins possessed heroin, but the test results confirmed additional substances were present.

“When we got the test results back, we realized he had heroin and fentanyl,” Cleveland said.

The new indictment charges Judkins with enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), both Class B felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Judkins is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

