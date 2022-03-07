A Frankfort man is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail after he reportedly grabbed a female by her neck during an argument Friday evening.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Holmes Street in reference to a domestic dispute at 6:14 p.m.

According to his arrest citation, Michael Leveston, 49, was standing outside the residence when officers arrived. The female victim, who was inside at the time, told police that the two were arguing when Leveston allegedly grabbed her by the neck impeding the normal flow of her breathing and placed her in a headlock.

Officers noticed bruising on the victim’s neck and placed Leveston under arrest.

He is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Leveston is lodged in the jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

