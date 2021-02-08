A man who allegedly tried to rob a liquor store was held at gunpoint until police arrived Friday afternoon.
According to Frankfort Police, officers were called to Red Dot Liquors on U.S. 127 after a man demanded money from a store employee. He left empty-handed.
The arrest citation said 34-year-old Neil Anthony Serafini, who lives on Louisville Road, entered the store and went to the back while he waited for other customers to leave.
He then walked behind the counter and told the clerk to open the drawer and give him all the money, police said. He also allegedly held his hand in a jacket pocket as if he had a weapon.
Serafini then fled the store on foot but was stopped outside the nearby Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health building by a person who was in the store. The person held Serafini at gunpoint until Frankfort police officers arrived.
Officers searched Serafini and reported finding suspected Xanax pills in a plastic bag in his jacket pocket.
Serafini was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Serafini is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
