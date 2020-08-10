A Franklin County man died from injuries sustained Friday morning on Old Lawrenceburg Road when his vehicle collided with a Frankfort Plant Board truck.

Robert “Keenan” Thurman, 22, was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.

Police were already responding to a report of a reckless driver at 11:38 a.m. Friday, Harrod said. The crash occurred before officers located the vehicle, he said. 

Harrod said Thurman’s vehicle collided with an FPB truck; the truck driver was reported to be OK, he said.

Thurman, who was unrestrained in his vehicle, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m., Harrod said.

Harrod said he understood Thurman was alone in his vehicle.

An autopsy was performed, but results are still pending and no findings have been released.

Frankfort Police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash. 

