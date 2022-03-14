Officers and deputies arrested a Frankfort man for allegedly trafficking in suspected heroin and methamphetamine at University Lodge Friday afternoon.

While executing a search warrant at a motel room rented to Robert Cardwell, 37, authorities found the suspected illegal drugs on his person in addition to a large sum of money.

Robert Cardwell

Robert Cardwell

During a search of the room, law enforcement also located ½ ounce of suspected meth, approximately 1 ounce of heroin and a black High Point handgun in a locked box.

Cardwell has been charged with enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class B felonies; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was also served with a bench warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court for failure to pay $244 in court costs stemming from a 2018 case.

According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup website, Cardwell was released from prison on Nov. 24. In January 2019, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and flagrant non-support, all Class D felonies; and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is on supervised probation until Feb. 1, 2031.

Cardwell was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,244 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription