A Frankfort man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Tim Riggs

Tim Riggs, 63, was arrested Wednesday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was initiated after authorities allegedly discovered the suspect distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online. 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on Wednesday. Equipment reportedly used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Riggs is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. 

Riggs is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. His bond has not been set.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is composed of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the U.S. Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

