At what was scheduled to be his arraignment on Friday, Timothy Perkins entered guilty pleas to 18 felony charges for communicating with and sending nude photos to three underage girls.

Perkins, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to eight counts of prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor for a sex act, a Class C felony; 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class D felony; and distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was arrested by Frankfort Police after executing a search warrant at his Jones Lane residence on Aug. 31. Perkins “confessed to having sexual communication and sending photos of his genitals” to an officer who posed as a juvenile girl, according to his arrest citation.

Testimony given by FPD Detective Gus Curtis during Perkins’ September preliminary hearing in district court revealed that officials were alerted by the mother of a 12-year-old girl that Perkins was sending inappropriate messages to her daughter on Facebook. The mother gave her consent for authorities to take over her daughter’s social media account.

“On July 27, Mr. Perkins started talking sexually inappropriately with the 12-year-old and began asking her to send nude photos to him,” Curtis explained, adding that he specifically wanted to see “her thick, little ass.”

The day before his arrest, Perkins requested nude photos while he was at a Lexington hospital with his child and later in the conversation sent a “penis photo,” Curtis testified.

“I was able to identify it was Mr. Perkins who sent the photo through the tattoo that was on his left hand and thumb that was holding his penis,” the detective said.

Following his arrest, Perkins reportedly admitted there was one other underage female he was communicating with. However, officers who searched his cellphone, after he gave his consent, said they were able to identify two other 14-year-old victims.

The girls admitted to police that they had communicated with Perkins on Facebook and sent nude photos back and forth.

In court on Friday, the prosecution recommended a five-year prison sentence.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate said Perkins is ineligible for probation, classified as a violent offender and must register as a lifetime sexual offender. He is also subject to a five-year post-incarceration probationary period.

Final sentencing is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

