A local man caught with three different illegal drugs in a Louisville Road apartment complex last summer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Franklin Circuit Court Friday including endangering the welfare of a minor.

Frankfort police were called to a westside apartment after receiving a report that Dylan Tincher was having a seizure, possible from being under the influence of Xanax.

When officers arrived they noticed a large amount of crystal methamphetamine on the kitchen counter and obtained verbal and written consent to search the residence from 19-year-old Kaylie Freeman.

In a baby’s bedroom where a small child was staying, police allegedly discovered a small baggie of meth and Freeman’s credit card in a changing table drawer. Approximately 20 dosage units of Xanax were confiscated from a closet in the main bedroom.

Tincher, of Frankfort, was indicted in two separate cases, both involving drugs, in September.

On Friday he pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dosage units Xanax), first offense, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced him to a total of eight years in both cases and probated the sentence for five years on the condition that Tincher completes a long-term residential drug treatment program. He will remain in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail until a bed becomes available at a rehab facility.

“You will only get one chance,” Wingate told him. “So make the most of it.”

