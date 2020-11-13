A Frankfort man agreed to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to operating a marijuana grow operation.
Christopher R. McDonald, 50, pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin Circuit to charges of cultivating and trafficking marijuana and delivering or making drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at McDonald’s home March 20 which uncovered marijuana and items used to grow the plant. Police confiscated eight marijuana plants, two large grow tents, 17 firearms, $5,547 in cash, 1.14 pounds of processed marijuana, 1.88 pounds of marijuana trimmings, 3.1 ounces of hash and assorted equipment and paraphernalia for using and processing the plants.
As part of the plea agreement, charges were dismissed against his co-defendant Dawn McDonald.
The terms of the agreement called for enhanced trafficking in marijuana, a Class C felony, to be amended to trafficking in marijuana more than eight ounces, a Class D felony; and enhanced cultivation of marijuana more than five plants, a Class C felony; to cultivation of marijuana, a Class D felony. The drug paraphernalia charge, a Class A misdemeanor, was unchanged.
Prosecutors offered a five-year sentence for each of the marijuana charges and 12 months for paraphernalia, all of which will run concurrently. It also called for any firearms not belonging to McDonald be returned to their rightful owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.