A Frankfort man agreed to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to operating a marijuana grow operation. 

Christopher R. McDonald, 50, pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin Circuit to charges of cultivating and trafficking marijuana and delivering or making drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at McDonald’s home March 20 which uncovered marijuana and items used to grow the plant. Police confiscated eight marijuana plants, two large grow tents, 17 firearms, $5,547 in cash, 1.14 pounds of processed marijuana, 1.88 pounds of marijuana trimmings, 3.1 ounces of hash and assorted equipment and paraphernalia for using and processing the plants.

As part of the plea agreement, charges were dismissed against his co-defendant Dawn McDonald.

The terms of the agreement called for enhanced trafficking in marijuana, a Class C felony, to be amended to trafficking in marijuana more than eight ounces, a Class D felony; and enhanced cultivation of marijuana more than five plants, a Class C felony; to cultivation of marijuana, a Class D felony. The drug paraphernalia charge, a Class A misdemeanor, was unchanged.

Prosecutors offered a five-year sentence for each of the marijuana charges and 12 months for paraphernalia, all of which will run concurrently. It also called for any firearms not belonging to McDonald be returned to their rightful owners.

