A Frankfort man pleaded guilty to a total of five counts of rape, incest and sexual abuse that took place over the span of three decades in Franklin Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Floyd Boler, 76, entered the plea to second-degree rape, incest and two counts of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12-years-of-age, all Class C felonies, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

Boler, Floyd Plea .jpg

Floyd Boler, 76, plead guilty to five counts of rape, incest and sexual abuse in Franklin County Circuit Court on Wednesday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

