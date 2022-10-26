A Frankfort man pleaded guilty to a total of five counts of rape, incest and sexual abuse that took place over the span of three decades in Franklin Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Floyd Boler, 76, entered the plea to second-degree rape, incest and two counts of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12-years-of-age, all Class C felonies, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.
According to the plea agreement released by Commonwealth Attorney Larry Cleveland, the charges stem from two separate cases.
One case dates back to 1976 in which Boler reportedly took nude photographs of a female family member under the age of 10 and subjected her to sexual contact. Then in February 1979, Boler allegedly raped that same family member.
The second case took place in April 2012. According to court documents, Boler, watched pornography and engaged in masturbation in the presence of a female family member who was 7 years old at the time. Boler then proceeded to sexually assault the victim.
This is the second time that Boler has been convicted of these kinds of charges. In 1987 Boler was charged with first-degree sodomy, a Class A felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, both Class C felonies. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
During the plea hearing on Wednesday, Boler looked at the ground and shook his head while Judge Thomas Wingate read off the charges, before admitting to all the charges under oath.
According to the plea agreement reached with the commonwealth, Boler is expected to serve a total of 10 years in prison with sentences of counts one through three running concurrently for a total of eight years. Counts four and five will also run concurrently for a total of two years.
