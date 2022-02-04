A Frankfort man charged as part of an organized crime syndicate in the thefts of catalytic converters in July entered a guilty plea in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

Troy Senn, 49, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Per his plea agreement, charges of engaging in organized crime, a Class B felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender were dismissed.

Last summer, Senn and six others were indicted following an investigation by Franklin County Sheriff’s detectives into the theft of catalytic converters, a Jeep, numerous firearms, an ATV, chainsaws and liquor.

According to FCSO detectives, several stolen catalytic converters were found at another location. Two of the parts were taken from Larry Stigers Equipment, 100 Twin Oaks Circle, over Memorial Day weekend.

Ten catalytic converters were reported stolen by Stigers, who offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The seven charged in the thefts were also believed to be responsible for stolen catalytic converters at Neil Huffman and the state motor pool on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Senn is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.

