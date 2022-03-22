A Frankfort man who is accused of shooting and killing his father pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
Camden D. Bell, 33, is charged with murder (domestic violence), a capital offense and Class A felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender. He has also been charged with a parole violation.
He is accused of murdering his father, 54-year-old Walter Bell, on East Main Street near Pizza Hut on March 3.
Dispatch records indicate a call to 911 was made at 7:14 a.m. in regards to a unresponsive male found lying on the ground. The person who called 911 was a paramedic and told dispatch it appeared as through the male had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Frankfort Fire and EMS transported Walter Bell to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Camden Bell was taken into custody and arrested later that day. He was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 full-cash bond, at 6:28 p.m.
Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that Walter Bell’s death was ruled a homicide and assured the public that there was no danger to anyone in the area not long after the incident occurred.
According to his obituary, Walter Bell was married to Jo Ann Robinson Bell and was employed at Kentucky State University. He was an avid North Carolina fan and enjoyed watching and playing basketball, listening to music and spending time with his granddaughter, Rayelle Deneé Bell, and his beloved dog, Swagston Kusher Bell. Camden Bell was his only son.
Walter Bell was laid to rest during a graveside service at Greenhill Cemetery on March 11.
Camden Bell has an extensive criminal history, per State Journal records.
In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison after reportedly sucker-punching a fellow FCRJ inmate leaving the victim with a fractured skull. When he allegedly struck the inmate — in plain view of a surveillance camera — it caused the victim to go into convulsions due to bleeding on the brain.
At the time, Camden Bell was serving time in jail after having his probation revoked in a 2013 and a 2015 case.
He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. He was originally charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
Camden Bell also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation, in a 2016 case. A first-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.
In addition, he pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class C felony, in one 2017 case. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. Camden Bell was originally charged with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, a Class B felony.
He was to serve out a 10-year sentence, after having his probation revoked in a previous case, in addition to the six years he was sentenced to.
Camden Bell was released from prison in January 2020 and was to be under probation supervision until August 2025.
No future court dates have yet been set in his latest case.
