A Frankfort man agreed to serve 10 years in prison after he was found possessing illegal drugs inside the county jail.

Joseph Andrew Moon, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance Friday in Franklin Circuit Court.

The charge is a Class C felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years. Moon also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, that carries a 12-month sentence.

Charges of first-degree promoting contraband and driving on a suspended operator’s license were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to the agreement, Moon was arrested for driving on a suspended operator’s license. When he was taken to the jail, a jail scanner detected the presence of possible contraband.

When he was searched by deputies, they found 59 grams of meth, a half gram of heroin, a half gram of crack cocaine. A small quantity of meth was also found wrapped in a lottery ticket.

All sentences will run concurrently for a total of 10 years but consecutively to a previous conviction and eight-year sentence, which was probated. Prosecutors chose not to revoke Moon’s probation in that felony case, provided he completes drug court in Fayette County.

