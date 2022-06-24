A local man was charged with engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female starting in June of last year.

In his arrest citation, officers say 19-year-old Edyson Castillo continued to engage in sexual intercourse with the victim, who became pregnant at 15 years old.

Castillo, of Frankfort, reportedly voluntarily admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female teenager three or more times and allegedly told police he knew she was underage.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (under 16 years of age), a Class B felony.

Castillo is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

