A 47-year-old Frakes man is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly hitting a Frankfort man in the head with a hatchet.

Frankfort Police were called to a Leawood Drive apartment complex at 11:15 a.m. Saturday for an assault in progress.

According to the arrest citation, Scott T. Crawford knocked on the victim’s door and was asked to leave. The victim reported that he closed the door and Crawford kicked it in and hit him in the head with a hatchet. The victim said he was able to deflect the strike and was struck in the back of the head above his left ear.

The arrest report states that a physical altercation ensued and Crawford destroyed property inside the apartment unit.

“He also struck the coffee table with the hatchet,” the report adds.

Crawford was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

He is being housed in FCRJ on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

