A Frankfort man is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail after a sheriff’s deputy found 104 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop Sunday.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Dale Spinks, 36, after observing his vehicle crossing over the center lines on Mero Street.

Dale Spinks

After Spinks and his female passenger exited the vehicle, the passenger admitted to law enforcement that she had active warrants out for her arrest. Dispatch confirmed that she did.

According to the arrest citation, she then asked if she could smoke a cigarette. The deputy gave his consent and retrieved a pack of cigarettes from the passenger side floorboard. She took one out and passed the pack to Spinks, who allegedly removed the cellophane from the pack and dumped crystal meth on the ground in an attempt to destroy physical evidence.

During a probable search conducted on the vehicle, the deputy found 104 grams of crystal meth under the center console beside the gear shift, digital scales and individual baggies.

The female passenger reportedly told authorities in a written statement that Spinks picked her up in Danville and made several stops on the way to Frankfort to sell meth.

He is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

Spinks was transported to the jail. He has since posted bail.

