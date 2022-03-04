A Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to trafficking in large quantities of cocaine and ecstacy earlier this year was sentenced Friday.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced 48-year-old Christopher Johnson in accordance with the Commonwealth’s recommendation of 10 years probated for five years on the condition that he remain law-abiding, substance abuse free and report to his probation officer.

Christopher Johnson

Christopher Johnson

In January at what was scheduled to be his arraignment, Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

While serving a search warrant at his residence in November, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies found cocaine, packaging material and digital scales.

“Upon further search of the bedroom, deputies discovered a safe which contained approximately 800 grams of suspected cocaine. Deputies also discovered several individual baggies containing approximately 172 suspected MDMA (esctacy) in pill form, as well as a small amount of marijuana,” a deputy wrote in his arrest citation.

Johnson was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he revealed to a deputy that he had a baggie of suspected cocaine concealed on his person.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription