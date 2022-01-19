LONDON — A Frankfort man convicted of the 2014 murder of 29-year-old Donald L. Mills Jr. by a federal jury was sentenced to 42 years in prison Tuesday.
Patrick Baker, 43, committed the crime during an armed home invasion in Knox County on May 9, 2014. He was convicted in August.
“The simple truth of this case is that Patrick Baker was found guilty of planning and committing an armed home invasion, to acquire drugs, where he shot and killed Donald Mills,” Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said.
“Baker was convicted of a brazen act of violence — one that resulted in a murder, committed while the victim’s family was nearby. I want to commend the dedicated work of all our law enforcement partners and our trial team. Their faithful efforts were critical to the verdict, conviction, and sentence.”
According to trial testimony, Baker entered the home while posing as a United States marshal. After shooting and killing Mills, Baker held Mills’ pregnant wife and children at gunpoint while ransacking their Stinking Creek home for oxycodone pills.
The Kentucky State Police firearm forensics laboratory linked shell casings recovered from the Mills’ bedroom to Baker’s Kel Tec PF9. The gun was later recovered from a Bell County mud pit.
Evidence presented at trial revealed surveillance video from the Dollar General store in London where Baker purchased plastic handcuffs roughly seven hours before the murder. Those handcuffs were recovered just feet from Mills’ body.
Cell tower data was used to trace Baker’s movements from London to Stinking Creek to Bell County on May 8 and 9.
“This was a violent crime that took a victim’s life and devastated a family,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division. “ATF is proud to have worked with the Kentucky State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office in bringing justice to this family.”
In 2017, Baker was initially convicted of reckless homicide in state court and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Former Gov. Matt Bevin, who called the evidence against Baker “sketchy at best” pardoned him in 2019.
In an attempt to prevent a sentence longer than 19 years, Baker’s attorneys filed a motion in November that claimed the federal case violated the “double jeopardy” clause of the Fifth Amendment, court records indicate. That motion was denied on Friday.
Under federal law, Baker must serve 85% of his prison sentence. He will receive credit for the 30 months he served in state prison. Upon release from prison, Baker will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Baker was also ordered to pay $7,500 for funeral expenses of the victim.
