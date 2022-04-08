A local man pleaded guilty to several charges including manufacturing methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years in prison recently.

Thomas L. Fowler Jr., 26, who has been in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail since his arrest in May 2020, entered the plea in Franklin Circuit Court on April 1 to amended charges of first-degree manufacturing methamphetamine, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; two counts of enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, all Class D felonies.  

Charges of unlawful possession of a meth precursor and two counts of enhanced trafficking in synthetic drugs, both Class C felonies, were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland told The State Journal when Fowler was indicted nearly two years ago that he reportedly had all the parts of a meth lab and some of the precursors when Frankfort police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Cleveland said officers also found a small amount of meth as well as marijuana and other substances when the warrant was executed May 19, 2020. The warrant, he said, came from information and a subsequent investigation by police. Fowler allegedly had a handgun at the time.

“Defendant is in need of correctional treatment that can be provided most effectively by the defendant’s commitment to a correctional institution,” the judgment and sentence order reads.

Fowler, of Frankfort, will also be credited with the time he has served behind bars.

