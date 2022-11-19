A Frankfort man plead guilty to a long list of charges in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday morning.
In all, Christopher Hellard, 38, was charged with more than a dozen offenses of varying degrees, including:
First-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, both Class B felonies; first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, and second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), both Class C felonies.
In August 2021, Hellard, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputies on multiple warrants for drug trafficking, receiving a stolen firearm, evading police and receiving stolen property.
At the time of his arrest, FCSO discovered multiple firearms, approximately 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine; 70 Oxycodone tablets; 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine; 1 gram of suspected heroin; 15 suspected Ecstasy tablets; digital scales; packaging materials; and $3,624 in cash.
Additionally, Hellard had been arrested in June 2020 when FCSO detectives executed a search warrant on a Harp Pike home that he was occupying. He attempted to flee the scene, but he was arrested after a short pursuit.
On Friday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Hellard to a total of 15 years in prison for receiving stolen property (firearm); fleeing and evading police, improper display of registration; enhanced trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and hallucinogens respectively as well as enhanced trafficking of drug paraphernalia.
When the judge asked Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland for a sentencing recommendation, Cleveland said that he was opposed to giving Hellard probation at that time, but he would be willing to discuss shock probation at the appropriate time.
Hellard's attorney then called Wingate's attention to the fact that defendant had been sober for 15 months and had just completed a six-month drug rehabilitation program in Elizabethtown in October as part of a plea deal.
In light of that the judge sentenced Hellard to probation.
"I sentence you to five years probation on the following conditions," Wingate explained. "You are not to have any further violations of the law and you are to be [drug] tested weekly by probation and parole. You have to pay a court fee of $155 and $25 for supervision and they have the right to immediately detain you if you have any positive drug screen or any violation of the law."
