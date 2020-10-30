A Frankfort man will serve three years in prison and have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after he was sentenced Friday on a number of child pornography-related charges.
Michael Scott Phillips, 21, pleaded guilty in September to a total of 42 charges following his arrest in 2019.
Friday morning, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Phillips to a total of three years in prison for 17 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 12 counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, all Class D felonies, and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
Wingate said Phillips is ineligible for probation, but would be eligible to meet the parole board after serving 20% of his sentence and completing a sexual offender treatment program in prison.
Two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor younger than 16, a Class C felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to court documents, law enforcement officials seized Phillips’ cell phone on May 23, 2019, and found 17 images of child pornography. Phillips told police he contacted the girls and knew it was illegal. Phillips admitted to contacting juvenile girls through Snapchat. The plea agreement said Phillips contacted four juveniles with whom he was in contact in April and May 2019. One of them Phillips said multiple explicit images involving juveniles as well as other obscene images.
