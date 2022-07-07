Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:36 p.m. on July 7 to add that Delgado was captured in New York.

A Frankfort man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Home Place Inn in Jessamine County on Wednesday night was located in Syracuse, New York, Thursday afternoon.

The Nicholasville Police Department is investigating the incident involving a hotel clerk who sustained a gunshot wound around 9:15 p.m. According to NPD, the female clerk was awake and alert when officers arrived and was able to give identifying information about the suspected gunman.

An arrest warrant for first-degree assault, a Class B felony, was issued for 29-year-old Alfredo Delgado. Law enforcement authorities describe him as 6-foot-1 with brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a gray 2013 Chevy Malibu with Kentucky license plate 584-ZWX and reportedly fled the area following the shooting.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice website, Delgado has several ongoing cases in Franklin, Woodford and Grant counties.

Home Place Inn is located at 181 Imperial Way off the U.S. 27 Bypass in Nicholasville.

Delgado was considered to be armed and dangerous and NPD urged anyone who believes they have seen him to not approach him and notify a local law enforcement agency.

Delgado, who has connections in New York, was found around 2 p.m. Thursday. Nicholasville police said the Onondaga County (New York) Sheriff's Office noticed his car parked at Camping World of Syracuse and was able to stop his vehicle using stop sticks despite his attempt to flee.

Deputies arrested him and he will be extradited back to Kentucky to face charges.

