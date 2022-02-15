A local man who was walking on Louisville Road was arrested early Monday after Frankfort police confirmed he had three active warrants out of Franklin County and discovered allegedly suspected methamphetamine in a backpack he was carrying.

Officers observed Randy Scott Vanguilder walking east on U.S. 60 at 8:35 a.m. During a search of his backpack, police reportedly found a bag containing a white, powdery substance believed to be meth and a glass smoking pipe.

Vanguilder, 52, allegedly told officers that the backpack belonged to a female and that she asked him to carry it for him. Officers noted that the backpack contained women’s makeup, but there were no females near him.

He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Vanguilder, of Frankfort, was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in July on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to the Franklin Circuit Court records, he was sentenced to three years in 2017 on charges of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (cocaine), both Class D felonies, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor.

Vanguilder was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

