A Frankfort man with two warrants out for his arrest was pulled over Sunday after a Frankfort Police officer noticed his vehicle did not have an illuminated license plate.

James Purvis, 53, was observed pulling into the parking lot at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 12:54 a.m. When he noticed an officer in the vicinity, he reportedly turned around and began to exit the property.

James Purvis

James Purvis

The officer initiated a traffic stop at which time he was informed that Purvis was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Dispatch also told the officer Purvis had two unrelated warrants.

According to his arrest citation, while attempting to place Purvis under arrest the officer noticed him shoving an item behind the seat of the truck.

“After placing him in handcuffs, it was determined that the item that was thrown behind the seat was a small bindle of suspected heroin,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Purvis is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and rear license not illuminated and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription