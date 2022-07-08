A Frankfort couple is behind bars for reportedly possessing child pornography of children under 12 years old.

Police arrested Gene Hager, 36, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tabitha Wiley Thursday afternoon.

Hager is accused of sending images and videos of young children engaging in sexual acts to a sworn law enforcement officer on May 29, May 31 and June 2.

Due to the graphic nature of the acts, The State Journal has chosen to share additional details.

According to his arrest citation, after being read his Miranda rights, Hager confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography. He allegedly told officers that he and his girlfriend watch the child porn together while lying in bed.

Hager also reportedly told an FPD detective that he is aware he is a pedophile and child molester and admitted to sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl when he was 19.

He is charged with enhanced distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, first offense, a Class B felony; and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, a Class C felony.

Wiley is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, a Class C felony.

They are both lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Hager is being held on a $50,000 full-cash bond. Wiley is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

