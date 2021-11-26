A Frankfort pair, who were stuck behind a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Thanksgiving Day, were arrested by police for multiple drug violations.

Nathan Bowman

Nathan Bowman

Frankfort Police, who were dispatched to the non-injury collision at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, noticed a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by 37-year-old Nathan Bowman that was stopped behind the accident.

According to his arrest report, when officers got out of their vehicles Bowman quickly exited and then re-entered his car. When law enforcement made contact with Bowman and his occupant, Ashley Lewis, police noted that their behavior was “odd” and there was no reason that they needed to wait behind the accident.

Ashley Lewis

Ashley Lewis

Bowman allegedly told authorities that he got out of the vehicle because he dropped a burning cigarette in his lap. He also reportedly told police that his driver’s license was suspended and that there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an estimated 10 grams of heroin and 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine in the back passenger seat where Lewis was sitting. Officers said the bag of heroin was ripped open and a significant amount of white, crystal-like powder was discovered on the rear floorboard. Police also found ripped open baggies in a hot chocolate cup in the passenger door.

“It was apparent that the substance had just been dumped behind the seat,” the arrest citation states. “It would have blown around if it hadn’t.”

FPD also located a broken glass smoking pipe, scales, multiple empty and used jewelers bags and needles. Both Bowman and Lewis blamed each other and neither admitted possession.

Bowman allegedly had a needle in his pocket and an estimated $700 in cash.

He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Lewis, 27, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

They are both being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond hasn’t yet been set in either case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription