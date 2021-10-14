Two Frankfort residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Parkside Drive near the West Plaza Connector Wednesday evening.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over 44-year-old Joseph Smith’s 1998 Chevy truck at 6:33 p.m. after noticing he was driving on a suspended operators license. Smith was unable to produce a valid driver’s license and the deputy asked him to get out of the vehicle.

After Smith got out a Frankfort Police officer, who was assisting discovered “a pipe which is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.” He was placed in handcuffs and admitted he had drugs on his person. The officer located a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in Smith’s front left pocket.

He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

In custody, he was also served an e-warrant out of Franklin County on a failure to appear charge.

The passenger in his vehicle, Cheryl Smith, 42, was also placed under arrest after law enforcement found “a bag containing multiple needles as well as a marijuana joint and several methamphetamine pipes” inside the passenger’s side compartment, according to her citation.

When the deputy asked her to identify herself, she allegedly gave the false name of Dana Smith. FCSO deputies eventually ID’d her as Cheryl Smith and discovered she had several warrants.

Cheryl Smith is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and giving an officer false identifying information, both Class B misdemeanors.

They were booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail and are being held on $10,000 full-cash bonds.

