After agreeing to guilty pleas with the Commonwealth, Tabatha Wylie, 35 and Gregory A. Brewer, 47, both of Frankfort, were sentenced Wednesday on charges that they possessed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (under 18), a Class D felony.
Brewer received three years in prison on each of the 20 charges he faced, to be served concurrently, while Wylie was sentenced to five years in prison on a single count. She also received a five-year sentence on one charge of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (under 12), a Class C felony. Her sentences were also ordered to be served concurrently. They are also being credited for time already served since their arrests.
Rodney Barnes, public defender for the pair, told TheState Journalthat Brewer would be credited for nearly 830 days in jail, while Wylie would be credited for approximately 414 days already served.
Brewer was arrested in May 2021 after a warrant was executed at his residence on Deepwood Drive. According to his arrest record, Brewer admitted to officers after he was Mirandized that he used a file-sharing program called “Freenet” to download images of child pornography. In total, nearly 6,700 images were found on his electronic devices during forensic analysis.
Wylie was arrested in July 2022, allegedly admitting to authorities that she had been in possession of and viewed multiple images of child pornography involving minors under the age of 18 provided to her by Brewer between December 2020 and June 2021, and that she alone was in possession of the files containing images of minors under the age of 12 between June 2021 and March 2022.
Both defendants were ordered to register as lifetime sexual offenders, submit samples of their DNA to law enforcement, obtain certified sexual offender pre-sentence evaluations (CSOPEs), and enroll in sexual offender therapy programs.
They are also required to report to probation and parole within 72 hours of their respective releases, where they will be monitored by officers.
