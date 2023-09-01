After agreeing to guilty pleas with the Commonwealth, Tabatha Wylie, 35 and Gregory A. Brewer, 47, both of Frankfort, were sentenced Wednesday on charges that they possessed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (under 18), a Class D felony. 

Brewer received three years in prison on each of the 20 charges he faced, to be served concurrently, while Wylie was sentenced to five years in prison on a single count. She also received a five-year sentence on one charge of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (under 12), a Class C felony. Her sentences were also ordered to be served concurrently. They are also being credited for time already served since their arrests.

