Frankfort police are investigating an apparent shooting in the parking garage between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort.
Police responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a single victim was transported from the scene by emergency responders.
Police interviewed possible witnesses at the Brick Alley nightclub across St. Clair Street from the parking garage.
No information is available on the person's condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
More on this story as it develops.