Frankfort Police are looking for a couple of people as they investigate a reported rape early Thursday morning.

According to police records, officers were called to Fifth Avenue in the Thorn Hill neighborhood at 2:15 a.m. after a 27-year-old woman said she was raped at a residence on Holmes Street.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said the woman “woke up with a male performing oral sex on her without her consent. She was able to get free, get her clothes and get out of there.”

Bowman said the woman went to the house willingly and said she knew the person.

There were other people in the residence at the time and those are the people detectives want to meet, Bowman said.

It appears drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident as well, he said. 

EMS personnel were called to the scene, and the woman was later treated at the hospital, Bowman said. 

As of Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed in the case. 

“Everything’s ongoing,” Bowman said. 

