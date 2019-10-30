Nearly a dozen citizens had the opportunity to discuss issues with Frankfort police officers over coffee and biscuits Wednesday at McDonald's on Versailles Road.
Chief Charles Adams said this is the second time this year he and his officers have hosted a Coffee with a Cop event.
Some hot topic issues included speeding and drugs.
"We get a lot of people who have traffic concerns," Adams said.
Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide movement to bring police and communities together to talk about what issues they're having in their neighborhoods, Adams added.