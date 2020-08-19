A Frankfort man was indicted on four felony charges for allegedly assaulting two deputy jailers a week ago.

Michael Lee Giles

Michael Wayne Giles, 33, of Frankfort, was being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on other charges when the alleged incident happened Aug. 11, Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said.

“They do a head count every morning,” Cleveland said. “They tell everyone to go stand by their bunk.”

Giles, he said, was watching television and refused to stop for the head count. Cleveland said Giles began yelling at the deputy jailers and spat in the face of one of them. 

“Then he struck him and started choking the deputy jailer,” Cleveland said. 

Another deputy jailer came to assist and was assaulted as well, he said.

The indictment identified the deputy jailers as David Knoblauch and Bryan Ballard.

According to the indictment, Giles has past convictions including trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Giles was indicted for first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree assault, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

