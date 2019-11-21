Frankfort-based Kentucky State Police Post 12’s 911 emergency dispatch system was the first to receive a statewide upgrade to its computer aided dispatch (CAD) system on Monday, according to a press release.
The upgrades will happen in phases across the commonwealth from now through April 2020.
KSP has been using CAD for more than 15 years to transmit information to first responders when they’re answering calls for service.
“Our agency recognized the important role of having the correct technology to provide safer communities for our citizens,” said Kevin Woosley, KSP’s 911 administrator. “We knew that the time had come to make a change as we had just outgrown our current CAD system.”
A team of leaders from multiple state police posts searched for a replacement solution that could meet KSP’s current and future needs.
The upgrade with Caliber Public Safety will allow dispatchers access to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the National Crime Information Center database, whereas they had to open a second application before. The new system will also provide access to possible computer system information exchange with neighboring agencies.
“The Kentucky State Police have always been a valued strategic partner for Caliber and we are excited not only to see what this next chapter will bring, but also to have the opportunity to continue supporting them in their mission of increasing interoperability and streamlining their operations,” said Blair Robinson, Caliber’s executive vice president.