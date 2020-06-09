Two men were indicted on robbery and other charges for allegedly taking property from two pedestrians in April.
Jayvon Jesse McCray, 20, of Frankfort, and Vontrel D. Cochran, 25, of Shelbyville, were both arrested following the April 30 incident on Bald Knob Road.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Phillip Ray was on patrol around 3:15 a.m. when he discovered the robbery in progress. McCray was reportedly holding a gun on two pedestrians while taking their cash and a video game system.
McCray reportedly tossed the handgun, which was stolen, over a guardrail and surrendered to the deputy. Three other people, including Cochran, were waiting in a vehicle nearby, where deputies also found Xanax and ecstasy.
The other two, 19-year-old Aryana Slaughter, of Frankfort and a 14-year-old, were charged at the time but were not indicted by the grand jury.
McCray was indicted for first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, Class B felonies; enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property (firearm), and enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies.
Cochran was indicted for first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, Class B felonies; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
McCray has previously pleaded guilty to theft, attempted tampering with physical evidence and unlawful transaction with a minor charges in Franklin County.
