The last five days have been a nightmare for Kristen Cate.

Her 16-year-old daughter Brooke Alexandria Cate left home during the night of May 1 or early morning of May 2 and hasn’t been seen since.

“She was seen at 9 p.m. Friday,” Kristen Cate said. “I discovered around noon Saturday that she wasn’t here. I don’t know how long she had been gone.”

Kristen Cate said her daughter hasn’t run away before.

“This is not like her,” she said. “She did leave us a note. I know this was planned.”

The police are investigating, she said.

Kristen Cate said she usually kept her daughter at or close to home, and she did not have a lot of contact with other kids.

“I have no idea who she could be with,” she said. “This is day five and I have nothing. I don’t know.”

She said she did not know what Brooke Alexandria was wearing when she left, but said she took a Pink brand bag and black and pink Nike slides. 

Fliers describe Brooke Alexandria Cate as 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. She has double ear piercings as well as to her tongue and belly. She is a student at Franklin County High School.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Frankfort Police at 875-8582 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8648.

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m devastated. I feel like it’s been too much time and I don’t know how it will end.”

