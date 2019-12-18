A Frankfort teenager was indicted this week on sex abuse charges. 

Trystan Silver, 18, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, a Class C felony. 

Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland said he was reluctant to comment about the details of the case but confirmed that it involved one alleged victim. 

According to state law, first-degree sex abuse is when a person subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion or when a person subjects another person to sexual contact who is not able to consent. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Silver was not in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription