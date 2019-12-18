A Frankfort teenager was indicted this week on sex abuse charges.
Trystan Silver, 18, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, a Class C felony.
Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland said he was reluctant to comment about the details of the case but confirmed that it involved one alleged victim.
According to state law, first-degree sex abuse is when a person subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion or when a person subjects another person to sexual contact who is not able to consent.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Silver was not in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail.