A Frankfort teen originally charged as a juvenile in connection with a series of shootings over marijuana was sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Mehlia Faith Shramm, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies, in October.
Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced her to five years of probation on the condition she completes treatment. If not, Shramm faces up to 10 years in prison.
“I would like to say I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Shramm said.
Shramm was arrested in February in connection with several shootings over stolen marijuana on Landings Drive and at University Lodge, 711 E. Main St.
She was originally charged with criminal attempted murder, a Class B felony, and three counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
Shramm was one of three people charged in this case. Co-defendants Tashawn M. Robinson, 19, and Cora Chay-Lee Barnes, 20, both of Frankfort, entered pleas earlier year and were sentenced to probation.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland told The State Journal in August that Shramm was the driver of a vehicle when Robinson fired a shot at three people on Landings Drive. Shramm then drove to University Lodge and shots were fired inside a room.
“We’ll give you an opportunity to overcome bad decisions,” Shepherd said, acknowledging Shramm’s age and the tendency young adults have to make poor decisions.