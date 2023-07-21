A local woman who punched and kicked officers and damaged a police cruiser was taken into custody early Wednesday.

Frankfort police were dispatched to a Louisville Road apartment complex at 4:37 a.m. It was the third time in 1½ hours that officers were called to the location in reference to a domestic dispute.

Taylor Downey

