Mary Cirillo, 26, of Frankfort, has been arrested by the Frankfort Police Department for allegedly using a stun gun on her 6-year-old son.

She has been charged with criminal abuse first degree, child 12 or under, a Class C Felony. 

Mary Cirillo Mugshot

Mary Cirillo

