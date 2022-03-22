Frankfort police arrested a local woman early Tuesday after she allegedly “racked a bullet” into a firearm and waved the gun in her husband’s face.

Officers were dispatched to Landing Drive at 3:26 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute in progress.

According to her arrest citation, April Fair retrieved a gun during the incident, put a bullet in the chamber and swayed in her husband’s face while her finger was on the trigger.

Fair, 31, reportedly told police that the safety was engaged during the dispute.

“Doing this put her husband at risk for serious injury,” an officer wrote in her arrest report.

She is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

Fair, of Frankfort, was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

