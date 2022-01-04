A Frankfort woman who was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign was arrested Monday night after Frankfort Police located suspected methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and a variety of drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

An officer reportedly witnessed Ciara Amey, 28, fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Rolling Acres Drive and Ringo Drive at 9:53 p.m.

During the traffic stop, Amey was unable to provide proof of insurance, registration or a valid Kentucky driver’s license. She allegedly told authorities that her license was suspended, which was verified via dispatch.

According to her arrest citation, Amey reportedly gave the officer consent to search her vehicle. Inside, FPD located suspected methamphetamine, heroin and an unknown pressed blue tablet mimicking Xanax. Drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and used needles, were also found in her vehicle.

She is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and disregarding a stop sign, a violation.

Amey is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

