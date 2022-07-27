A 54-year-old woman is behind bars after she reportedly abused an 8-year-old relative in her care.

Brenda Stewart, of Frankfort, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 years old or younger), a Class B felony, stemming from an incident that occurred on July 14.

