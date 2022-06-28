Frankfort police arrested a local woman who reportedly assaulted an officer Monday night.

Police were dispatched to an apartment on Logan Street after a caller reported a female at the location was breaking windows. When the first officer arrived he noticed a shattered front window on the building and could hear a female screaming at the side of the building.

Mary Campbell

Per her arrest citation, 51-year-old Mary Campbell was observed holding a broomstick and was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

When the officer attempted to take her into custody she reportedly began resisting and tried to punch him in the face, which he barely dodged. After being examined by EMS, police escorted Campbell to a patrol car and she allegedly became disorderly and kicked the officer twice while he was putting her inside the vehicle and strapping on her seatbelt.

She reportedly told police that she broke the apartment window to get clothes that she had left in the building.

Campbell, of Frankfort, is charged with third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer (attempt), both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), all Class B misdemeanors.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

